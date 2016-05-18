Snapchat is selling an ice cube tray shaped like a ghost for some reason

Snapchat doesn’t just make one of the hottest messaging apps on earth. It also makes… ice cube trays?

You can buy an official Snapchat ice tray on Amazon right now for $12.99. “Ice cubes are ephemeral — they disappear at warm temperatures,” the product description reads.

The yellow silicone tray produces eight ghost-shaped cubes and is “great for cooling down Mar-ghoul-rita’s and Boo-jito’s,” according to Snapchat.

It seems a little bizarre that Snapchat is selling kitchen supplies until you realise that the company also sells a ghost backpack and Snapchat-themed playing cards. It has sold “Ghostface Chillah” plushies as well on Amazon before, but they weren’t available for sale at time of publishing.

We asked Snapchat to elaborate on why it’s selling an ice cube tray, but the company declined to comment.

