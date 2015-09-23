Snapchat might be alerting you to screenshots your friends aren't actually taking

The beauty of Snapchat, at least in theory, is that photos shared on the app eventually disappear. If your friend decides to keep a photo you’ve sent them, they will have to take a screenshot and you’ll receive a notification that they have saved your embarrassing selfie forever.

Hey, at least you’ll know who to blame if the whole school sees that picture.

However, Snapchat users on Twitter are reporting getting screenshot notifications even though their friends insist they aren’t actually taking them.

Here’s an example.

Snap chat is saying people are taking screen shots of your story when they’re really not..

— Brianna Rivera (@ayeeeitsbrianna) September 22, 2015

“Yesterday a friend of mine asked me why I screenshot her Snap Story of Chipotle,” 19-year-old Carolyn Saxton told Tech Insider about the Snapchat issue. “I hadn’t.”

After that, Saxton took a closer look at her own Snap Story, photos that are posted on the app for 24 hours, where she noticed several screenshot notifications from people she wouldn’t expect to be storing away her pictures.

“I looked at my Snap Story to see how many people had viewed it, and it showed that multiple friends had taken screenshots,” Saxton explained.

When Saxton asked her friends, both denied taking screenshots.

I think the new snapchat update is telling people their stories have been screenshot when they haven’t

— Carolyn (@carolyn_oleum) September 22, 2015

At first we were a little suspect. It’s possible that Saxton and her friends were just telling each other that they weren’t taking screenshots, while actually doing just the opposite.

However, she doesn’t seem to be the only one experiencing the glitch. A quick Twitter search for “Snapchat screenshot,” brings up multiple users complaining of the same problem.

@Bri_Wineteer @samanthayeomans same things been happening to me it’s probably a glitch or lag in snap. Lol

— kitynichole (@kitynichole) September 22, 2015

PSA: Snapchat has a glitch that says random people screenshot your stories. So no I’m not being a stalker

— Lauren Duffy (@lfduff) September 17, 2015

This Twitter user even had a theory as to what is potentially causing causes the glitchy notifications.

We tested this theory here at the Tech Insider offices, but didn’t receive any screenshot notifications.

if you watch a snapchat more than once, it’s shows up as a screenshot……

— Kelbie Rae (@Kelbs00) September 22, 2015

We’ve reached out to Snapchat and will update if we hear back.

Until then, be wary of the potential glitch. You wouldn’t want to seem “creepy.”

Find it so creepy when people screenshot your snapchat story

— Mark Kelly (@MarkKelly95) September 22, 2015

