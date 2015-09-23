Snapchat might be alerting you to screenshots your friends aren't actually taking

Madison Malone Kircher

The beauty of Snapchat, at least in theory, is that photos shared on the app eventually disappear. If your friend decides to keep a photo you’ve sent them, they will have to take a screenshot and you’ll receive a notification that they have saved your embarrassing selfie forever.

Hey, at least you’ll know who to blame if the whole school sees that picture. 

However, Snapchat users on Twitter are reporting getting screenshot notifications even though their friends insist they aren’t actually taking them. 

Here’s an example. 

“Yesterday a friend of mine asked me why I screenshot her Snap Story of Chipotle,” 19-year-old Carolyn Saxton told Tech Insider about the Snapchat issue. “I hadn’t.”

After that, Saxton took a closer look at her own Snap Story, photos that are posted on the app for 24 hours, where she noticed several screenshot notifications from people she wouldn’t expect to be storing away her pictures.

“I looked at my Snap Story to see how many people had viewed it, and it showed that multiple friends had taken screenshots,” Saxton explained. 

When Saxton asked her friends, both denied taking screenshots. 

At first we were a little suspect. It’s possible that Saxton and her friends were just telling each other that they weren’t taking screenshots, while actually doing just the opposite. 

However, she doesn’t seem to be the only one experiencing the glitch. A quick Twitter search for “Snapchat screenshot,” brings up multiple users complaining of the same problem. 

This Twitter user even had a theory as to what is potentially causing causes the glitchy notifications.

We tested this theory here at the Tech Insider offices, but didn’t receive any screenshot notifications. 

We’ve reached out to Snapchat and will update if we hear back. 

Until then, be wary of the potential glitch. You wouldn’t want to seem “creepy.”

NOW WATCH: We tried that viral ‘skin a watermelon’ party trick

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.