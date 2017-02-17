Here is Snapchat's roadshow schedule

Getty/Michael Kovac Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during ‘Disrupting Information and Communication’ at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Snapchat said in a filing Thursday that it was seeking an initial public offering valuation of up to $US22 billion.

It is looking to price the IPO on Wednesday, March 1.

Here is the schedule for investors who plan to meet with the tech company.

Management team:

Evan Spiegel — Chief Executive Officer

Imran Khan — Chief Strategy Officer

Andrew Vollero — Chief Financial Officer

Pricing date: March 1, 2017

Schedule:

Friday, Feb 17: MidAtlantic

Monday, Feb 20: London (12 pm group lunch — 155 Bishopsgate, Broadgate Suite)

Tuesday, Feb 21: New York (12:30 pm group lunch — Mandarin Oriental, Mandarin Ballroom)

Wednesday, Feb 22: New York

Thursday, Feb 23: Boston (12:30 pm group lunch — Four Seasons, Ballroom)

Friday, Feb 24: MidWest

Monday, Feb 27: Los Angeles / San Francisco (12 pm SF group lunch — Four Seasons, Veranda Ballroom)

Tuesday, Feb 28: San Francisco

Wednesday, March 1: New York pricing

