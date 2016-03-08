Snapchat's money machine looks a lot like Facebook in the early days

Lucas Jackson/Reuters PicturesSnapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.
Snapchat expects to ring up between $300 million and $350 million in revenue this year, according to a report in Re/code.
That’s a nice haul for a company in its fourth year of existence and which didn’t start selling ads on its service until October 2014.
Snapchat’s money-making trajectory looks a lot like Facebook’s after four years. Twitter, in contrast, took a couple years longer to get to $300 million.
Check it out:
Snapchat
- Time from founding until roughly $300 million in revenue: 4 years
- Founded: 2012
- 2016: $300 million to $350 million (projected)
- Valuation: $16 billion, or 49 times projected revenue at midpoint of range.
- Time from founding until roughly $300 million in revenue: 4 years
- Founded 2004
- 2007: $153 million
- 2008: $272 million
- Valuation in 2008: $15 billion, or 55 times revenue.
- Time from founding until roughly $300 million in revenue: 6 years
- Founded: 2006
- 2010: $28.3 million
- 2011: $106.3 million
- 2012: $316.9 million
- Valuation in 2012: $8.5 billion, or 27 times revenue
NOW WATCH: We tried the ‘Uber-killer’ that offers flat fares and no surge pricing
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.