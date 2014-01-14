Snapchat Apologizes For The Spam Some Users Are Getting

Snapchat has responded to the buzz that its users were receiving unusual amounts of spam to their accounts over the weekend.

Snapchat posted to its blog this morning:

We’ve heard some complaints over the weekend about an increase in Snap Spam on our service. We want to apologise for any unwanted Snaps and let you know our team is working on resolving the issue. As far as we know, this is unrelated to the Find Friends issue we experienced over the holidays. While we expect to minimize spam, it is the consequence of a quickly growing service. To help prevent spam from entering your feed, you can adjust your settings to determine who can send you Snaps. We recommend “Only My Friends” :) We appreciate your patience and we’ll keep you posted. Love, Team Snapchat

Snapchat has been the subject of scrutiny for a few weeks now. It was the victim of a massive hack that leaked the phone numbers and Snapchat handles of 4.6 million of its users. Later, it came out that Snapchat knew it was vulnerable to a hack but didn’t take necessary precautions to prevent it from happening.

Now, back in the headlines again for users complaining of overwhelming spam to their accounts, Snapchat was quick this morning to put forth the above post, indicating that you’re less likely to get any unwanted messages if you toggle your settings to allow only your friends to send you messages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.