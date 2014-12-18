Snapchat's CEO Just Wrote An Emotional Response To All The Leaked Emails

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, like his idol Steve Jobs, believes in keeping secrets. Secrets, Spiegel believes, are not easy but necessary to run a successful business.

And he is very upset that many of Snapchat’s secrets, like the fact that it wants to create a music label, and that it acquired a few startups for millions of dollars, and the details of the Facebook offer, have been made public.

They were made public because Sony’s email accounts were hacked, and the CEO of Sony Entertainment sits on Snapchat’s board.

Spiegel says the leaks made him feel like he crying. He feels angry and violated. But he is also really proud of his employees.

He shared a memo with his staff today and posted it on Twitter. The memo explains why keeping secrets are important, and what Snapchat is going to do in light of all the leaks: work harder.

Here it is:

