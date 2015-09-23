Snapchat has mysteriously removed some of its new live photo filters

Business Insider The ‘live filters’ feature overlays an image onto the users face.

Snapchat has removed some of the more popular live filters, including the rainbow puke, crying face, and the scary face.

The new feature allowed a “live” filter to appear over the user’s face, adding another dimension to selfies.

The update to Snapchat was unveiled last week, making the disappearance rather abrupt. One theory is that, like the Discover tab, Snapchat is operating a rolling update system that replaces older filters — in this case the rainbow filter — with newer ones.

New filters have been added including a screen smash filter and and an updated “love heart eyes” effect but it’s still unclear why the rainbow puke filter has disappeared.

Business Insider has reached out to ask where the filters have gone.

