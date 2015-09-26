Snapchat has a hilarious filter for the pope's visit to New York City

In case you haven’t heard, Pope Francis arrived in New York City on Thursday night.

And Snapchat, the hugely popular messaging app, is commemorating the historic visit.

The company has not only been capturing the chaos that ensues in New York when the pope visits, but the app also has a hilarious filter to celebrate the pope’s time in the City that Never Sleeps.

When you open Snapchat in New York City and take a photo or video, swipe on the screen until you see this weekend’s special pope filter, which shows Pope Francis riding in the iconic popemobile.

It’s a nice throwback to a rap classic from 2005, “Ridin'” by Chamillionaire.

If you’re not familiar with the song, you may have heard “Weird Al” Yankovic’s parody version, “White & Nerdy:”

