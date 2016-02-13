Snapchat wants to make it easier for you to get news through the app

Snapchat wants to make it easier for users follow their favourite media brands and receive a stream of new content, bolstering its effort to become a full-fledged media and entertainment hub, according to Re/code.

The internet company plans to let its 100 million daily users subscribe to ESPN, Vice and the other channels on its service as soon as this May, the report says. As it is right now, Snapchat’s roughly 20 media partners operate so-called Discover channels on its service, but users must go to a special page to access the channels.

By letting users follow a media channel, media brands could inject a stream of new stories directly into the main page where users access photos and videos from friends, a model that’s closer to the newsfeed on services like Facebook and Twitter.

The move could help Snapchat, which is one of the most richly valued internet startups, gain ground against some of the established social networks and expand further beyond its roots as a mobile messaging service.

We’ve reached out to Snapchat and will update the story if we hear back.

