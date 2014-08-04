Snapchat Has Been Taking This Pitch Deck Around To Advertisers

Alyson Shontell
Digiday’s Matt Van Hoven has a pitch deck Snapchat has been taking to potential advertisers.

In it, Snapchat reveals updated user metrics and educates brands about its product offerings. Here are the latest usage stats:

  • 700 million snaps are viewed per day, up from 50 million at the end of 2012.
  • 1 billion stories — a thread of snaps that can be seen for 24 hours — are viewed per day

Here are all of Snapchat’s offerings, some which launched a few weeks ago:

Snapchat productsSnapchat/Digiday

In the deck, Snapchat encourages businesses to sign up and start experimenting on its platform. It recommends snapping promotion codes, exclusive announcements, celebrity take-overs and teasers. Brands can also see how many people view and screengrab every snap they send. Brands already on Snapchat include MLB, MTV and Taco Bell.

Snapchat pitch deckSnapchat/Digiday

There aren’t any ad rates in the deck; the goal of presentation appears to be mostly educational — a first step to onboarding brands and getting the familiar with the offerings before Snapchat starts charging them.

Here it is, via Digiday.

Snapchat business deck

