This mind-blowing graphic shows how many Snapchat photos are sent per second

Now that Snapchat has almost 100 million daily users in addition to the geotagged Our Story feature and its Discover tab, it sometimes seems impossible to keep track of everything going on within the platform.

But this new website might make you feel a little less guilty about missing your friends’ snaps.

The British phot0-printing site Photoworld has created an infographic that will help you visualise just how many thousands of snaps are sent every single second.

Play GIF Photoworld.com Each ghost represents one snap — and this is only a small portion of the graphic.

The graphic shows a mini Snapchat ghost logo for each of the 8,796 photos sent per second. In fact, because of just how quickly the logos appear, there’s a warning at the top of the page for people with photosensitivity.

“It would take you 10 years to view all the photos shared on Snapchat in the last hour,” the site says. “By the time you’d viewed those, another 880,000 years’ worth of photos would have been shared.”

The tool also shows how many photos are being shared on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in the time you’ve been looking at the page. Whatsapp is the only one that comes close to surpassing Snapchat. Click here to check it out.

Play GIF Photoworld.com The site shows how many photos are being shared through each service in real time.

Photoworld posted the infographic yesterday to coincide with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s announcement that the company has a plan to file for an IPO.

To create the graphic, Photoworld gathered the information using stats culled by Techcrunch, the Daily Dot, Business Insider and the Guardian.

The company also created a similar infographic about Instagram in October 2014, which showed that if you printed out and stacked all of the Instagram photos uploaded over a 12-hour period, the pile would reach the height of Mount Everest.

