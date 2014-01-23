Hacker Defeats Snapchat's New Security Measure In Less Than 30 Minutes

When new users sign up for Snapchat, there’s a cute way that the app verifies that you’re not a robot: by picking out Snapchat’s white ghost out of a series of nine images.

This is good news, as Snapchat spam has become more of a problem lately.

But then there’s the bad news. Unfortunately for Snapchat, one hacker, Steven Hicks, was able to write fewer than 100 lines of code that cracked the new person verification method in less than 30 minutes.

In fact, he writes in his blog that he could’ve written something to crack the verification in less time, he was just too lazy to do it.

Looks like Snapchat’s security team might have to go back to the drawing board. The ghosts sure are cute, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.