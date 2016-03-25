Snapchat reportedly pays $100 million for a startup that makes an emoji look eerily like you

Bitmoji An example of a bitmoji that they probably sent to Snapchat after the deal went through.

Snapchat has bought Bitstrips, a company that makes personalised emojis, according to Fortune’s Dan Primack.

Bitstrips started as a way to make personalised comics back in 2007, but then pivoted to creating cartoon avatars instead of full comic strips. The popular Bitmojis app allowed users to customise an emoji that looks like them and respond with it in messages.

A recent update let Bitmoji users paste their avatar over other images that are already on your phone. It’s similar to how Snapchat lets people put localised illustrations like the Eiffel Tower on top of their photos when they’re near those places.

Snapchat has made previous acquisitions to help it advance its filters and having a new company than can make an eerie likeness combined with text falls squarely in its targets.

Snapchat declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.