Snapchat just created a way for migrants to share their stories with the world

Amid Europe’s ongoing migrant crisis, Snapchat has created a new way for people to quickly share photos or videos of their experiences.

On Thursday morning, Cory Haik of the Washington Post tweeted this image of her Snapchat app:

.@masumaahuja @Snapchat v interested to see what comes of this. live story? will publishers curate? intense social pic.twitter.com/rUXAdGldEJ

— coryhaik (@coryhaik) September 10, 2015

Snapchat’s “story” feature is an aggregated collection of photos and videos, shared with either the users’ friends or a broader audience. Users can add to collective stories based on their location (e.g. Los Angeles or NYC) or a nearby event (e.g. Coachella). Then Snapchat employees curate the pictures and video to create a long string of snaps that are released to the public.

As you can see in Haik’s screen shot, her Snapchat app gave the option of adding a picture to either her personal story, or “Our Migrant Story.” Haik is currently in Munich.

Another Twitter user, located in Budapest, also posted a screen shot of the “Our Migrant Story” feature.

Our migrant story… Budapest is crazy pic.twitter.com/htve31LRGk

— A$AP Raccah (@raccahshakka) September 10, 2015

These are the only two screen shots of the feature we could track down. It appears as though the “Our Migrant Story” option is only activated in European locations currently embroiled in the migrant crisis.

This is a very interesting social media experiment, and people are interested to see the results.

Snapchat stories are an intimate look into people’s experiences as they happen. The stories expire every 24 hours, guaranteeing that you are viewing a recent set of pictures and videos.

woah. @Snapchat is letting people in Europe add to “Our Migrant Story” So interested in seeing what comes out of this. h/t @coryhaik

— Masuma Ahuja (@masumaahuja) September 10, 2015

This seems to be another example of Snapchat moving further into the realm of serving as a media company, instead of just a social app.

Tech Insider reached out to Snapchat to learn more about “Our Migrant Story”, and will update if we hear back.

