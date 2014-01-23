Here's The Cute Way That Snapchat Will Make Sure You're Not A Robot

First, there was the huge hack where more than 4 million Snapchat usernames and phone numbers got posted online. Then there was the apparently unrelated wave of Snapchat spam.

Though we still don’t know how the company is dealing with the first issue and its data vulnerability, we can now at least see some new measures in place to take care of the second one.

Engadget noticed that when new users sign up for the service, they’re now greeted by a security measure that forces them to prove that they’re a real person and not a bot by choosing which of nine pictures contain Snapchat’s ghost mascot. The pictures are actually rather adorable.

Snapchat also started forcing users to verify their phone number if they want to use the Find Friends feature, and, together, these new security layers should make it hard for robots to start large-scale spamming users. Sorry, spambots!

Here’s the cute way Snapchat will make sure you’re not a robot if you’re signing up for the service:

