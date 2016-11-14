Snapchat just moved its Spectacles vending machine to a new location in Northern California

If you’re trying to buy Snapchat’s new Spectacles glasses, you now have to trek to Northern California to do it.

The company’s new camera-equipped glasses are now for sale in pop-up vending machines that Snap Inc. — the new corporate name Snapchat recently adopted — is placing in “surprising” locations. The first vending machine showed up in Venice Beach on Thursday morning.

Now, Snap has moved it to a new location: Loma Vista, California.

Snap shows the location of the vending machine on a map on the Spectacles website. The machine has been placed in a small town near Big Sur, an area that appears to be accessible by going through an expansive state park called Pfeiffer Big Sur.

But anyone trying to buy a pair of the glasses will have to act fast. The glasses first went on sale Thursday morning, and by that afternoon, Snap representatives told people in line that the company had already sold out of Spectacles. That afternoon, people began listing them on eBay for hundreds of dollars. One seller had them listed for $900, far more than the retail price of $130.

The glasses, which record video that can be shared through the Snapchat app, were first announced in September and are the company’s first foray into hardware products.

