Snapchat Could Save Users A Lot Of Pain If It Added One Simple Feature

When you receive a text, you usually open and read it right away. That’s because texts are silent, and you can read them without attracting attention.

When you receive a Snapchat message, you need to be more cautious. You have no idea if a friend sent you a silent photo or a noisy video, which means you have to be strategic about when you open your snaps.

Snapchat: It’s time to launch a feature that tells users if the snap they just received has sound or not.

Lots of other people agree.

Side note: Snapchat does tell you if the snap is a video or a photo, which gives you a slight clue. If the message icon is purple, it means you’ve received a video which has the potential to be noisy. If the icon is pink, it’s a photo.

If you’ve received a story though, it’s hard to tell.





