A college student declared her love on Snapchat and captivated the whole campus

A student from the University of Wisconsin-Madison posted a short video to her school’s Snapchat Story, declaring her love for a “guy wearing a Viking’s jersey” whom she had seen in a previous UW snap story. When said guy responded, the whole campus became determined to unite them.
Written and produced by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.