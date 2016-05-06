A college student declared her love on Snapchat and captivated the whole campus

A student from the University of Wisconsin-Madison posted a short video to her school’s Snapchat Story, declaring her love for a “guy wearing a Viking’s jersey” whom she had seen in a previous UW snap story. When said guy responded, the whole campus became determined to unite them.

