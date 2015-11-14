Snapchat just started charging $0.99 for one of its best new features and people are angry

Jillian D'Onfro

Back in September, Snapchat introduced a fun new feature called “Lenses” that lets users animate their snaps with fun effects, making you look like you were vomiting rainbows or shooting lightening from your eyes, for example. The app released new special effects each day and phased out the old ones. People were obsessed

But then, today, the company introduced the Lens Store to let users stop their favourite filters from disappearing. Pay $US0.99 and the filter will be yours forever. Snapchat says it will introduce a bunch of new filters to the store every day, but that users will still have a handful of free ones at all times, too. 

The new store and corresponding fee has made some Snapchat users rather unhappy, however.

I think the cycle of emotions can best be described using, well, Lenses:

SnapchatlolzBusiness Insider

Here’s a sample of the Twitter outrage which, curiously, Snapchat’s official Twitter account has been retweeting all day:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snapchat has also started retweeting people who thought it was admirable that it was retweeting all the hate, because why not?

 

