Teens are using the new 'old person lens' on Snapchat to prank their parents

Caroline Moss

Snapchat came out with a new update Tuesday that lets you add “lenses” to your photos — there’s a “Terminator” lens and a rainbow river lens (people seemed really taken with that one). 

There’s also an old person lens that lets you age your face about sixty years. That’s the one teens seem to be having the most fun with, thanks to their clueless parents.