Teens are using the new 'old person lens' on Snapchat to prank their parents

Snapchat came out with a new update Tuesday that lets you add “lenses” to your photos — there’s a “Terminator” lens and a rainbow river lens (people seemed really taken with that one).
There’s also an old person lens that lets you age your face about sixty years. That’s the one teens seem to be having the most fun with, thanks to their clueless parents.
Sent my mum a snapchat with the old person filter on and she asked if I fell asleep on a blanket
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.