Snapchat is launching a new online magazine called 'Real Life'

Snapchat is behind the launch of a new online technology magazine called “Real Life,” according to a VentureBeat report.

The social media company’s involvement in Real Life was revealed in a blog post on Thursday by Snapchat employee and social media critic Nathan Jurgenson.

From June 27, Real Life will publish approximately one story each weekday on the intersection of life and tech.

“Real Life will publish essays, arguments, and narratives about living with technology,” writes Jurgenson, who will serve as the publication’s editor-in-chief. “It won’t be a news site with gadget reviews or industry gossip. It will be about how we live today and how our lives are mediated by devices. We plan to publish one piece of writing every weekday, though we may eventually expand to other mediums and formats as well.”

In terms of what will be discussed on Real Life, Jurgenson says that articles will look at identity, power, privacy, surveillance, relationships, and beauty, as well as a number of other topics.

In his blog post, Jurgenson writes that Real Life is financially supported by Snapchat. “Snapchat is…funding Real Life, and we have editorial independence as well,” he writes. “The support means we can focus on writers and writing rather than clicks and shares.”

Other people working on Real Life include senior editors Rob Horning, Alexandra Molotkow, and Sarah Nicole Prickett, and managing editor Soraya King.

A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed to VentureBeat that Real Life is “fully funded” by the company. Snapchat declined to comment to Business Insider.

