Snapchat kills 'Live Stories' for cities, fires human curators

Business Insider Snapchat’s local Live Stories for cities like New York are no more.

Snapchat will no longer make daily “Live Stories” for cities, the company confirmed to Bloomberg on Wednesday. As a result, Bloomberg reports that about 15 Snapchat employees who curate local Live Stories will lose their jobs.

The Live Stories, which featured videos submitted by Snapchat users throughout the day in a particular city, were shown in Snapchat’s app next to its event coverage for big events like the VMAs, political debates, and sports games.

Snapchat has relied on a team of human curators to stitch together these videos into daily stories and add captions with information sourced from local news outlets.

“A small number of Local Story curator positions were eliminated in our Los Angeles and New York offices, as the result of changes to our Local Story Coverage,” Snapchat told Bloomberg in a statement. “We’re thankful for the contributions from these team members.”

We’ve reached out to Snapchat for more information and will update this story when we hear back.

