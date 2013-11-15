Here's How To Work For Snapchat, The Startup That Just Rejected $US3 Billion From Facebook

Alyson Shontell

If you want to be an early employee at an unbelievably hot startup, here’s how to do it.

Evan Spiegel runs Snapchat, and he’s telling people how to apply to his company on Twitter. Snapchat currently has fewer than 30 employees. At its current valuation of $US3-4 billion, it’s safe to assume each employee could be worth serious millions.

More than 350 million photo messages are snapped per day on Snapchat. To join the team, do this:

Send a note to:

[email protected]. Here are a list of current job openings.

It’s pretty straight forward.

