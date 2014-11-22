THE SNAPCHAT REPORT: Snapchat's New Payments Service Is Poised To Be A Hit Among Teens And College Kids

Snapchat is already incredibly popular among teens, young adults, and brands for sharing photos and videos. But now the company will let its users send money to one another within the app via a new peer-to-peer payments service called Snapcash. Given Snapchat’s popularity, especially among a similar demographic as peer-to-peer payment service Venmo, this could be an incredibly successful service.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we break down all the numbers and user trends that explain why Snapchat is so popular, particularly among teens and college kids.

Consider:

In full, the report:

