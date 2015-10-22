This is the Android app that is draining your performance the most -- and it's not Facebook

Nathan McAlone
Snapchat hackScreenshot

There’s a new king of the apps that utterly destroy the performance on your phone: Snapchat.

Online security company AVG Technologies analysed data from over a million Android users, and found that Snapchat’s use of your camera, data, GPS, and more combined to make it the number one overall performance drain.

The app dethroned previous performance drain heavyweights like Facebook and Spotify. And it definitely explains why Snapchat sucks your battery life down so fast.

Though this analysis didn’t take iOS users into account, it’s probably not a rosy picture on that front either.

