Snapchat is reportedly raising $650 million at a $16 billion valuation

SuccessStories.comEvan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat
Snapchat is reportedly raising $US650 million in equity, according to CNBC. This would value the company at $US16 billion.
The company previously raised a $US200 million Series E round in March from Alibaba, valuing the company at $US15 billion. To date, Snapchat has raised $US848 million in venture capital funding.
Developing…
NOW WATCH: We did the maths: Is Uber really cheaper than a taxi?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.