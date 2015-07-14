Snapchat is making it easier for you to watch live events and news

AP Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Snapchat’s ambition to become a media company is starting to show more.

The social network tweaked the design of its app on Monday to more prominently display live events and Discover, a collection of video content designed for Snapchat from media companies like Comedy Central and Cosmopolitan.

Previously hidden a few swipes away from the main camera view in Snapchat, Discover has been in existence since January of this year and still includes its 11 original media partners, including CNN, Vice, and The Daily Mail.

Live event coverage is another relatively new development for Snapchat that was buried towards the bottom of the app’s list of stories until Monday’s update. Now Snapchat’s curated live events appear directly under Discover and above other people’s individual stories.

Former CNN correspondent Peter Hamby leads Snapchat’s news operations though its live event coverage, which has so far included collections of user-submitted videos from events like Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign announcement and the lowering of the Confederate flag in South Carolina.

Advertisers can pay to have short videos play inside live events, which could prove to be a quite profitable way for Snapchat to make money off its 100 million users.

