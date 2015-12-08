Snapchat is down for some users, according to reports on social media and the official Snapchat Support Twitter account.

Hi! Some Snapchatters are currently experiencing loading issues. Our team is aware of the problem and working on a fix now!

— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) December 8, 2015

This story is developing. Refresh for updates…

