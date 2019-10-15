Snapchat is down, and the company says it's working on a fix

Snapchat is currently down for tens of thousands globally.

Snapchat confirmed Monday morning that users are experiencing issues with sending photos and chats to users. The company says it’s working on a fix.

We're aware Snapchatters are having trouble sending Chats and Snaps. We are looking into it and working on a fix ???? — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 14, 2019

According to the website Down Detector, tens of thousands of users are reporting issues. On Twitter,#SnapchatDown is currently trending as users try to figure out what’s going on.

This story is developing…

