Here are all the key charts and images you need to see from Snap's $3 billion IPO

It finally happened. Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Inc. filed for a $3 billion initial public offering on Thursday, offering the world a highly-anticipated look inside the secretive startup’s finances, operations, and plans for the future.
Snap declares itself a “camera company,” after all, so the US Securities and Exchange Commission filing was chock-full of images, diagrams, and charts.
We pulled out the the ones you need to see. Take a look:
Next, a timeline of the rise of Snap from a picture messaging app in 2011. The company only launched video at the end of 2012.
The company posted an annual revenue of $404.4 million in 2016, up from $58.6 million in 2015. But its losses are also growing -- to $514 million in 2016, from almost $373 million a year earlier.
Next, a walk-through of how the Snapchat app works. It took the company 10 figures to explain how to use it.
'Snapchat opens directly into the Camera,' Snap says, 'making it easy to create a Snap and send it to friends.'
Snap hid a pretty funny joke in this image showing celebrities with ghost names. (Its mascot is a ghost.)
If you're an early adopter, you may remember when lenses cost money. Lens use spiked after the store charging users for lenses closed.
These days, Snap makes nearly all of its money off ads. Snap spent a fair amount of time explaining the different types of ads they offer.
Snap sponsored lenses are one form of advertisement, like these ones from Taco Bell and X-Men: Apocalypse.
Snap has a pretty cool way to measure whether it's Geofilter ads are working are not, all based on the power of knowing users' locations.
The company bragged about being ranked No. 1 in the Advertiser Perceptions' September 2016 Digital Campaign Management System Report.
'We strive to provide products that empower our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together,' Snap writes about its new Spectacles product. 'We believe that the camera is the starting point for the future of mobile interaction, entertainment, and education.'
