Here are all the key charts and images you need to see from Snap's $3 billion IPO

Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung Model Coco Rocha attends Samsung 837 hosts Tribeca Snapchat Shorts premiere on April 17, 2016 in New York City.

It finally happened. Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Inc. filed for a $3 billion initial public offering on Thursday, offering the world a highly-anticipated look inside the secretive startup’s finances, operations, and plans for the future.

Snap declares itself a “camera company,” after all, so the US Securities and Exchange Commission filing was chock-full of images, diagrams, and charts.

We pulled out the the ones you need to see. Take a look:

The filing starts with Snap's mission, declaring it's a 'camera company.' SEC/Snap Next, a timeline of the rise of Snap from a picture messaging app in 2011. The company only launched video at the end of 2012. SEC/Snap Stories, videos that all users' contacts can see for 24 hours, just launched in 2013. SEC/Snap Lenses launched in 2015, and billions of photos and videos of people with dog faces appeared. SEC/Snap The company posted an annual revenue of $404.4 million in 2016, up from $58.6 million in 2015. But its losses are also growing -- to $514 million in 2016, from almost $373 million a year earlier. SEC/Snap Next, a walk-through of how the Snapchat app works. It took the company 10 figures to explain how to use it. SEC/Snap 'Snapchat opens directly into the Camera,' Snap says, 'making it easy to create a Snap and send it to friends.' SEC/Snap Snap hid a pretty funny joke in this image showing celebrities with ghost names. (Its mascot is a ghost.) SEC/Snap All of the executive officers are under 50. SEC/Snap Co founders Spiegel and Murphy controlled 44.3% of the voting power each before the IPO. SEC/Snap If you're an early adopter, you may remember when lenses cost money. Lens use spiked after the store charging users for lenses closed. SEC/Snap These days, Snap makes nearly all of its money off ads. Snap spent a fair amount of time explaining the different types of ads they offer. SEC/Snap If you've ever wondered the secret formula for when you're going to see ads in stories, here it is. SEC/Snap Snap sponsored lenses are one form of advertisement, like these ones from Taco Bell and X-Men: Apocalypse. SEC/Snap Snap has a pretty cool way to measure whether it's Geofilter ads are working are not, all based on the power of knowing users' locations. SEC/Snap The company bragged about being ranked No. 1 in the Advertiser Perceptions' September 2016 Digital Campaign Management System Report. SEC/Snap Snapchat boasted 158 million average daily active users as of the fourth quarter of 2016. SEC/Snap Most users are still in North America, but they're expanding all over the globe. SEC/Snap These days, each user generates just over $1 per quarter on average. SEC/Snap You can see how users have grown over time as the company has released different products. SEC/Snap 'We strive to provide products that empower our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together,' Snap writes about its new Spectacles product. 'We believe that the camera is the starting point for the future of mobile interaction, entertainment, and education.' SEC/Snap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.