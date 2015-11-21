You can now reply to your friends on Snapchat without leaving a Story

Following its recent update that allows you to speed up, slow down, or reverse your videos, Snapchat has added some new updates to enhance your disappearing-picture experience.

Starting Thursday night, Snapchat users will be able to immediately chat with a friend while viewing their latest “Story” collection of videos and photos. The new Story Replies features lets you swipe up and begin a chat with the friend without having to leave the clip. Your friend will then receive an alert to the conversation, as well as the Snap you’re talking about.

Here’s what it looks like:

Additionally, the app now allows you to use its lenses with your rear-facing camera. To activate, all you need to do is push and hold a face.

NOW WATCH: These new filters will totally change the way you use Snapchat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.