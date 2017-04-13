Snapchat has teens right under its thumb

Snapchat may be under perpetual assault from Facebook, but, as this chart from Statista shows, it hasn’t fallen out of favour with its core users.

At least, that’s according to a recent survey of roughly 5,500 teens by Piper Jaffray, which found that Snapchat was the young person’s app of choice in America for a second straight year.

While it’s more or less equal to Instagram in terms of usage — 81% of US teens said they use Snapchat every month, compared to 79% for Instagram — it’s pulled away when it comes to preference: 39% of surveyed teens said Snapchat is their favourite app, compared to 23% favouring Instagram.

The results may be more symbolic than anything else, but with the company reportedly making progress in its attempt to attract older users as well, it may give some reason to be optimistic about Snapchat’s future prospects.

