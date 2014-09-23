Snapchat -- Which Has Grown Its Team 5X In 8 Months -- Poaches Executives From Google And Facebook

Jill Hazelbaker Former Googler Jill Hazelbaker has joined Snapchat.

Snapchat, which has grown from 30 employees to ~ 150 in the past eight months, has poached a Googler.

London-based Jill Hazelbaker will join Snapchat in mid-October as its new head of PR and policy, Recode reports. She was formerly Senior Director of Communications and Government Relations at Google. She was also Michael Bloomberg’s comms manager during his campaign for NYC mayor.

In August, Snapchat onboarded a former Facebook executive, Sara Sperling. Sperling led Diversity and Inclusion at Facebook; she is Snapchat’s new head of human resources.

Last October, the LA-based disappearing photo startup only had 21 employees.

