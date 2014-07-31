Snapchat Has Gone Global --  These Are The Countries Where It Has Reached The Top Of The App Charts

Marcelo Ballve

Snapchat isn’t just popular with U.S. teens.

The popular smartphone app, which according to Bloomberg is in talks with Alibaba to raise new funding at a $US10 billion valuation, has gone global.

At BI Intelligence, we recently dove into all the publicly available data on Snapchat for our most recent in-depth look at the emerging social network. The table below is from that report, published late last month.

Analysts seldom talk about Snapchat’s global reach, but it has become a number one iPhone app in 13 countries and a number two or three app in 15 others.

Many of these countries are wealthy consumer markets in Northern Europe, the Middle East, and the English-speaking world. These are places where young people — Snapchat’s core users — wield considerable spending power.

SnaphchattableBIIAgainBII

Note: The table above leaves out a couple of dozen smaller markets — such as small Caribbean and Pacific island nations — where Snapchat has also reached a top three rank.

Here are the same countries shown on a map. A number one rank is in orange, number two in red, and a number three rank is in yellow:

Snapchat Rank MapBII

