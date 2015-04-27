There's a Snapchat hack that lets you send super-long photo messages to your contacts

There’s a new Snapchat hack that lets users send extremely long messages to their contacts. Usually text on Snapchat photos is capped at 33 characters, but YouTuber Shayne Skellet has figured out a workaround. We first saw the hack on BBC Newsbeat.

Android users are out of luck, however — we tested it out, and it’s iPhone-only.

Start off by loading up the default Notes application on your iPhone. From there hit enter a few times and then highlight the space you’ve created.

After that, head on over to the Snapchat app, take a photo, and hit paste…

…and voilà! A blank space for entering text appears in the app, far larger than it should be.

You can then write long messages in this space.

Hit send, and your chosen recipient will receive the long message. While Android users can’t send the long messages, they are still able to receive them.

The hack is unlikely to be around for long, so enjoy it while it lasts. But it’s not the only one. Last week, a Snapchat hack appeared that let users send videos far longer than the standard 10 seconds.

