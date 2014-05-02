5 Months After Turning Down Billions, Snapchat's Growth Is Still Exploding With 700 Million Photos Shared Per Day

Snapchat announced a big product update yesterday along with some impressive new usage numbers.

Last November, right around the time Snapchat reportedly turned down a multibillion-dollar offer from Facebook, the photo sharing app boasted 400 million photo messages sent per day. That was up from 60 million messages per day in February 2013.

Now Snapchat users are sending 700 million photos and videos per day, The Verge’s Ellis Hamburger reports. Snapchat Stories — Snapchat videos that show a collection of photo messages and last for 24 hours — and being viewed 500 million times per day.

Those numbers can’t be directly compared to other services like Instagram, since Snapchat users have the ability to send the same photo to multiple friends at once. But to give some context, Instagram has over 200 million monthly active users, a number Snapchat has never disclosed. It’s also seeing users upload about 60 million photos per day according to Digital Marketing Ramblings. If you assume Snapchat users send a photo message to an average of five people at once, that would be more than double Instagram’s volume.

When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in February, the messaging service was sending 500 million images per day and Facebook was seeing 350 million photo uploads per day, which makes Snapchat look more and more like the winning mobile photo sharing solution.

