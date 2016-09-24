REVEALED: Leaked video shows Snapchat's new glasses

Snapchat has been working on secret sunglasses for years, but a leaked video is the first glimpse at what the product will look like.

Apparently called “Spectacles,” the glasses appear to have a small camera on their frame — similar to the prototype Business Insider first noticed that CEO Evan Spiegel had been wearing in public about a year ago.

At the beginning of the video, a ring around the camera flashes lights, apparently to signal it is recording. The rest of the video weaves through images people might want to record, like a kid’s birthday party, before it closes on a shot of grandparents watching the film on their phones.

The leaked footage is the first time there has been public evidence of the project beyond photos taken of Evan Spiegel wearing an early prototype on the beach.

Business Insider obtained the footage after a tipster sent us a link on YouTube. Snapchat exerted a copyright claim and took it down after Business Insider reached out. We captured the footage for news purposes before it was taken down. It’s unclear whether the video is an internal video for promotional purposes only, or a precursor to a major product launch.

Snapchat had no comment on the video.

Here’s the first commercial:

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.