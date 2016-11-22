Watch Snapchat surprise a mum and her two kids with Spectacles after they couldn't get any

Snapchat’s new camera glasses, Spectacles, are in really limited supply. They’re only being sold through a single vending machine that pops up in weird places, like the Grand Canyon.

The scavenger hunt can be fun, but it can be frustrating to children, who might have to endure long drives or trips only to find out that Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, has sold out of the glasses for the day.

That’s exactly what happened to Las Vegas-based marketer Sarah Evans, who drove five hours with her two kids, and spent $1000 in helicopter tickets, only to find out that she could not get a pair of the fun toy glasses while they were being sold at the Grand Canyon.

Dear @Spectacles, after a 2-hour drive, $1,000 in helicopter tickets and 2 disappointed kids, we were not allowed to go down and get glasses

— Sarah Evans (@prsarahevans) November 20, 2016

That’s a bummer. It’s hard when you can’t get something you want really bad.

Luckily, Snap came to the rescue, according to Evans, after she got in touch with the company’s head of marketing. The company surprised her and her two children with two pairs of Spectacles, one in black, and one in teal.

Aweeee….they’re going to make it right. Stay tuned for my @Spectacles story.

— Sarah Evans (@prsarahevans) November 21, 2016

Watch how happy this kid is to get Spectacles — his mum might even be happier.

If you want a pair of Spectacles, you could buy them on Ebay, and they will also be sold at a pop-up store in New York until 2017.

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson reveals the biggest misconceptions people have about the universe



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.