We Translated The Bizarre Frat-Talk In Early Texts From Snapchat's Co-Founders

Reggie Brown, Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegal, Snapchat. Brown is suing the other two for 1/3 of the company.

Recently-released text messages show us a curious side of the Snapchat founders’ personalities – they are self-identifying “certified bros.”



These texts are evidence in a legal battle between the current CEO and CTO of Snapchat and their ousted co-founder. The ousted co-founder wants to take one-third of the company.

We’re picking through the evidence submitted in the legal case, but these texts are noteworthy all their own.

We did our best to add some clarity, but when we couldn’t figure out what they meant, we turned to Urban Dictionary, that time-honored standard of all things slang.

