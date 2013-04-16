Snapchat Founder: 'I Like Ads'

Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel hinted at the possibility of ads in the photo-sharing app.



“I like ads,” Spiegel said at AllThingsD’s mobile conference this morning. “We’ve been playing around with some prototypes.

Snapchat is an app for iPhone and Android that lets you send self-destructing photos and videos to friends.

It became immensely popular late last year, even prompting Facebook to create a copycat app called Poke. The question now is whether or not Snapchat can monetise that popularity.

