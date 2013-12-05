This Is The Beautiful $US2.1 Million House That Snapchat Co-Founder Bobby Murphy Just Bought

Even though Snapchat

rejected a $US3 billion offer from Facebook, co-founder Bobby Murphy is apparently still rolling in the dough.

Afterall, 25-year-old Murphy just bought a $US2.1 million two-bedroom house in Venice, CA, according to The LA Times. The 2,250 sq foot house, which LA Curbed sleuthed as being located at 43 Brookes Ave., cost nearly double the median price of other homes in the neighbourhood. It’s designed by architect Larry Scarpa and artist Randy West, and comes with a balcony as well as a roofdeck.

Murphy may have dropped a lot of cash on the house, but at least he’ll save money on his commute: His fresh digs are located close to Snapchat’s new offices at 63 Market Street.

Meanwhile, Murpy’s co-founder, Evan Spiegal, famously lives at home. The two are currently embroiled in a legal battle with ousted founder Reggie Brown, and hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.