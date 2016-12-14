Snapchat finally gets group messaging

Snapchat has finally added the ability to chat in groups — a feature that’s been highly requested for a long time.

Like regular messages in Snapchat, group chats are only visible for 24 hours before they disappear. You’ll be able to replay any photo or video in a group thread once before it vanishes. Up to 16 people can be added to one group.

Snapchat is adding three more features alongside group chatting in an app update on Monday: a scissors tool that turns part of a photo you take into a digital sticker, a paintbrush tool that creates an artistic filter over a photo or video, and Shazam integration for recognising music playing around you while you record video.

Here’s a GIF of Snapchat’s group chatting in action:

