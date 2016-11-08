Snapchat will turn you into Hillary Clinton ahead of Election Day

If you use Snapchat on Monday, you’ll be able to morph into none other than presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — pantsuit and all.

Ads for Clinton in Snapchat include an “I’m with her” national geofilter and an animated selfie lens. The geofilter was paid for by the Clinton campaign while the lens was paid for by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA Action.

To use the lens, tap and hold on your face in Snapchat and swipe right. The lens will overlay one of Clinton’s signature pantsuits and hairdo over you with a message like “Vote for her tomorrow.”

Snapchat has more than 60 million daily users in the U.S. and commands a high price for ads in its app, with sponsored lenses costing upwards of $750,000 per day, according to media reports.

The Donald Trump campaign will run its own sponsored geofilter in Snapchat on Election Day. A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed that the app allows only one sponsored national geofilter per day and that the slot is given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s a GIF of the Hillary Clinton selfie lens in action:



