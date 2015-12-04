How Snapchat handled its first serious breaking news event with the San Bernardino mass shooting

On Wednesday, Snapchat made a big entry into the breaking news arena with coverage of the shootings at a social-services agency in San Bernardino, California, that left 14 dead.

Snapchat created a “California Shooting” live story filled with photos and videos that Snapchat’s team collected from users experiencing the effects of the shooting.

Live event coverage has been a recent priority at Snapchat, but the “California Shooting” live story marks an attempt by the company to be a source for ongoing, developing national news stories. Snapchat’s previous live stories have featured events like the Pope’s visit to New York, one particular day of Ramadan in Mecca, or the GOP Debate.

“We published [the “California Shooting”] story because we felt that the content, which comes from the L.A. local Story, was newsworthy and held national significance. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Mary Ritti, Snapchat’s VP of communications, told International Business Times.

Snapchat’s team not only curated videos, but also wrote a bare-bones news story that appeared over certain photos and videos in the story.

These 25 photos give a taste of what Snapchat’s “California Shooting” story was like — from experiencing a lockdown at a school, to being just feet away when police were searching houses.

