15 Ridiculous Selfies Snapchat Employees Like To Send Their Friends

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel turned 24 this week (congrats!).
In honour of his birthday, we’ve put together favourite selfie faces of the 60-some employees who helped build the photo messaging service.
The images are taken from a Snapchat team video, in which a handful of employees show off their go-to selfies.
Caitlyn Czisny, a user advocate for Snapchat, makes the same face as Snapchat's logo, Ghostface Chillah.
Juan David Borrero, who went to Stanford and does business development for Snapchat, makes the Ghostface Chillah face on the opposite side.
Chloe Drimal, who does business development and content for Snapchat, makes this I'm-disgusted-while-also-being-asleep face.
Josh Stone, who runs business development and partner relations at Snapchat, likes to look nauseous.
Nick Allen formerly worked for Clinkle. Now he's a Snapchat product designer, and he makes this nice, confused face.
And here's how co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy take a selfie. Evan's face is called 'Thizz face.'
Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, founders at Snapchat
