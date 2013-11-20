EXCLUSIVE: Snapchat Users Are Sending 400 Million 'Snaps' Daily, Edging Past Facebook's Photo-Upload Volume

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

On a daily basis, Snapchat users are now sending more “snaps,” Snapchat’s term for photos and videos shared over the network, than Facebook users are uploading photos.

Snapchat users now send 400 million snaps daily, according to a source at Snapchat. To put this number in perspective, our sources at Facebook are still reporting that 350 million photos are uploaded daily worldwide on the network, and that Instagram users are uploading 55 million photos daily.

Note that Snapchat’s 400 million number is for photo and video messages (and presumably counts all snaps of the same photo sent to multiple friends). But it’s likely Snapchat beats Facebook on photo volume alone, too. Video wasn’t introduced to Snapchat until December 2012, and the uploading and transmission of photo messages that disappear remains Snapchat’s main function. Not to mention, Snapchat has a much smaller user base than Facebook. So as Snapchat grows larger, its heavy activity will probably cause it to shoot way ahead of Facebook on photo volume.

In September, Snapchat reported that its users were uploading 350 million snaps daily. In June, that number was 200 million.

In Other News …

Facebook is testing a new chat feature that shows whether a friend is online via the mobile or desktop version of Facebook. (TechCrunch)

An advertising executive told Ad Age that he struggles to think why any of his clients (which include McDonald’s, Volkswagen, and Reebok) would be willing to “even pilot advertising on Snapchat.” (AdAge)

Facebook is partnering with SportStream to organise all the conversations taking place around sports on the world’s largest social network. (TechCrunch)

The New Yorker examines the increasing complexity of automated spambots on Twitter. For example, there are bots mining Twitter for jokes, looking for new words to add to the English language, and those that are crowdsourcing new stories from random tweets. (New Yorker)

Instagram is all about documenting life’s memorable moments, but little did the app’s founders know that users would begin imagining how historical moments would have been told via Instagram. Check out Histagrams >

