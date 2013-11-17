Meet The 20 Employees Behind $US4 Billion Snapchat

Alyson Shontell
Neda yazdani snapchatTwitterNeda Yazdani ditched Google to work for Snapchat.

Snapchat is an incredibly lean team. There are fewer than 30 full-time employees at the company Google and Facebook are reportedly offering billions of dollars to acquire.

Instagram only had 13 employees when Facebook bought it for $US1 billion.

Currently, more than 350 million photos are sent daily over the disappearing-messages application. That’s more than 11 million photos per employee.

Rumour has it that a big new round of financing for Snapchat will be announced imminently, stamping a $US3 — 4 billion valuation on the company.

Who are the early employees helping the app find so much success?

We were able to find 20 of them on LinkedIn. Seven of those 20 people are women. More than half attended Stanford, overlapping with co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy’s time there. Unsurprisingly, many of them were in fraternities or sororities.

Timothy Sehn is Snapchat's VP of Engineering.

Timothy Sehn is Snapchat's VP of Engineering

Where he worked before: Amazon. Sehn was a director there who was employed by Amazon for a decade.

Date joined Snapchat: September 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP of Engineering

Attended: University of Waterloo

Neda Yazdani is a User Advocate for Snapchat.

Neda Yazdani is an early Snapchat employee

Where she worked before: Google

Date joined Snapchat: September 2013

Current role at Snapchat: User Advocate

Attended: California Polytechnic State University (class of 2011)

Michael Murray, iOS Developer at Snapchat.

Michale Murray, iOS Developer at Snapchat

Where he worked before: GonnaBe, Clear-Media

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: iOS Developer

Attended: Notre Dame (class of 2011)

Michael Duong is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Michael Duong is a software engineer at Snapchat

Where he worked before: Motion Maths, GigaBryte

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011)

Diana Lee is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Diana Lee is a software engineer at Snapchat

Where she worked before: Intern at Endorse.com

Date joined Snapchat: July 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Software engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012); MBA from Harvard; Masters from Stanford

Janelle Tiulentino is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Janelle Tiulentino is a software engineer at Snapchat

Where she worked before: Intern at Apple, co-founder of Yellowsmith

Date joined Snapchat: July 2013

Current role at Snapchat: iOS Software engineer

Attended: Stanford University

David Kravitz is a software engineer at Snapchat.

David Kravitz is a software engineer at Snapchat

Where he worked before: Google intern, software engineer at Raunk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2012

Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)

Nick Allen is a product designer at Snapchat.

Nick Allen is a Product Designer at Snapchat

Where he worked before: Clinkle, intern at Autodesk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Product Designer

Went to: Stanford University (2013)

Nic Dahlquist is an Android developer at Snapchat.

Nic Dahlquist is an Android Developer for Snapchat

Where he worked before: n/a

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Android developer

Attended: Stanford University (2013, currently taking a leave of absence)

Harish Doddi is a Senior Software Engineer at Snapchat.

Harish Doddi left Twitter for Snapchat.

Where he worked before: Twitter and Oracle

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Senior Software Developer

Attended: International Institute of Information Technology (2008), Masters in Computer Science from Stanford in 2010

Chloe Drimal works on business development for Snapchat.

Chloe Drimal works on business development for Snapchat

Where she worked before: Intern at Exclusive Media Group

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Business Development and Content

Attended: Yale (class of 2013)

Philippe Browning is VP of Monetization at Snapchat.

Where he worked before: CBS Interactive, GOGII, Electronic Arts

Date joined Snapchat: May 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP, Monetization

Attended: Harvard

Micah Schaffer is Director of Operations at Snapchat.

Micah Schaffer is Director of Operations

Where he worked before: Google, YouTube (from 2006-2009)

Date joined Snapchat: April 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Director of Operations

Attended: N/A

ChiaYi Lin is a designer for Snapchat.

ChiaYi Lin is a designer for Snapchat

Where he worked before: Intern at the Pastilla Institute of Design

Date joined Snapchat: January 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Designer

Went to: Art Center College of Design

Mary Demyan Ritti is VP of Communications at Snapchat.

Where she worked before: North of Nine Communications, Burson-Marsteller, support.com

Date joined Snapchat: February 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP Communications

Attended: Rice University

Sebastian Gil is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Sebastian Gil is a software engineer at Snapchat

Where he worked before: intern at Facebook, Yerdle, ChompOn

Date joined Snapchat: January 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Designer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)

Dena Gallucci is Snapchat's Community Manager.

Dena Gallucci is Snapchat's Community Manager

Where she worked before: Intern at Motion Picture Corporation of America

Date joined Snapchat: 2012

Current role at Snapchat: Human Resources/Community Manager

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2013)

Bobby Murphy is the co-founder and CTO of Snapchat.

Bobby Murphy, CTO of Snapchat

Where he worked before: Joined Spiegel on Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University

Date joined Snapchat: May 2011

Current role at Snapchat: CTO

Attended: Stanford University

Evan Spiegel is the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat

Where he worked before: Intuit; came up with Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University

Date joined Snapchat: April 2011

Current role at Snapchat: CEO

Attended: Stanford University

Bonus: Franky Bernstein was an intern at Snapchat for two years.

Franky Bernstein interned with Snapchat for two years.

Bernstein interned with Snapchat from September 2011 until September 2013. Now he's running his own marketing company in Los Angeles.

