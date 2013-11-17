Meet The 20 Employees Behind $US4 Billion Snapchat

Snapchat is an incredibly lean team. There are fewer than 30 full-time employees at the company Google and Facebook are reportedly offering billions of dollars to acquire.
Instagram only had 13 employees when Facebook bought it for $US1 billion.
Currently, more than 350 million photos are sent daily over the disappearing-messages application. That’s more than 11 million photos per employee.
Rumour has it that a big new round of financing for Snapchat will be announced imminently, stamping a $US3 — 4 billion valuation on the company.
Who are the early employees helping the app find so much success?
We were able to find 20 of them on LinkedIn. Seven of those 20 people are women. More than half attended Stanford, overlapping with co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy’s time there. Unsurprisingly, many of them were in fraternities or sororities.
Where he worked before: Amazon. Sehn was a director there who was employed by Amazon for a decade.
Date joined Snapchat: September 2013
Current role at Snapchat: VP of Engineering
Attended: University of Waterloo
Where she worked before: Google
Date joined Snapchat: September 2013
Current role at Snapchat: User Advocate
Attended: California Polytechnic State University (class of 2011)
Where he worked before: GonnaBe, Clear-Media
Date joined Snapchat: August 2013
Current role at Snapchat: iOS Developer
Attended: Notre Dame (class of 2011)
Where he worked before: Motion Maths, GigaBryte
Date joined Snapchat: August 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011)
Where she worked before: Intern at Endorse.com
Date joined Snapchat: July 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Software engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012); MBA from Harvard; Masters from Stanford
Where she worked before: Intern at Apple, co-founder of Yellowsmith
Date joined Snapchat: July 2013
Current role at Snapchat: iOS Software engineer
Attended: Stanford University
Where he worked before: Google intern, software engineer at Raunk
Date joined Snapchat: June 2012
Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)
Where he worked before: Clinkle, intern at Autodesk
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Product Designer
Went to: Stanford University (2013)
Where he worked before: n/a
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Android developer
Attended: Stanford University (2013, currently taking a leave of absence)
Where he worked before: Twitter and Oracle
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Senior Software Developer
Attended: International Institute of Information Technology (2008), Masters in Computer Science from Stanford in 2010
Where she worked before: Intern at Exclusive Media Group
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Business Development and Content
Attended: Yale (class of 2013)
Where he worked before: CBS Interactive, GOGII, Electronic Arts
Date joined Snapchat: May 2013
Current role at Snapchat: VP, Monetization
Attended: Harvard
Where he worked before: Google, YouTube (from 2006-2009)
Date joined Snapchat: April 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Director of Operations
Attended: N/A
Where he worked before: Intern at the Pastilla Institute of Design
Date joined Snapchat: January 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Designer
Went to: Art Center College of Design
Where she worked before: North of Nine Communications, Burson-Marsteller, support.com
Date joined Snapchat: February 2013
Current role at Snapchat: VP Communications
Attended: Rice University
Where he worked before: intern at Facebook, Yerdle, ChompOn
Date joined Snapchat: January 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Designer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)
Where she worked before: Intern at Motion Picture Corporation of America
Date joined Snapchat: 2012
Current role at Snapchat: Human Resources/Community Manager
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2013)
Where he worked before: Joined Spiegel on Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University
Date joined Snapchat: May 2011
Current role at Snapchat: CTO
Attended: Stanford University
Where he worked before: Intuit; came up with Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University
Date joined Snapchat: April 2011
Current role at Snapchat: CEO
Attended: Stanford University
Bernstein interned with Snapchat from September 2011 until September 2013. Now he's running his own marketing company in Los Angeles.
