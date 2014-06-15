'Snapchat' Drug Hospitalises Four Men In Darwin

Northern Territory Police/ Drug Warning – Darwin

Four Darwin men have been hospitalised after taking a substance known as the Snapchat drug.

The blue and pink pills, which have been classed as amphetamines, and have been given the name because they are imprinted with the ghost logo from the popular social media application Snapchat.

One man was treated in intensive care and another three treated by hospital staff.

It is the second weekend residents in Darwin have been hospitalised after taking the drug, admitted with symptoms of wild aggression and hysteria.

Health officials and police have issued a warning to residents about the dangers of the drug, pleading with people not to take it.

“You certainly don’t want to be putting this in your body. It’s nothing new – this Snapchat is a new logo, [but] it’s the same poison,” Detective Superintendant Peter Shiller told The ABC.

“This particular tablet may have been manufactured locally into that particular logo, but it’s still the base ingredient.”

Northern Territory chief medical officer Steven Skov says users of the drug have the “potential to have a heart attack, to have something called malignant hyperthermia where you essentially cook your brain”.

“So they are a real danger to themselves and other people. So the message is, please do not take this drug,” he said.

Read the full drug warning from the Northern Territory Police here.

The ABC has more.

