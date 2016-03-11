Snapchat signed a deal that will bring major sports events to the app

Snapchat just signed off a multi-year deal with Turner Sports. Major events from The NBA, Major League Baseball, boxing and professional golf will now appear on Snapchat’s Live Story feature.

Snapchat says it will show “behind-the-scenes of the biggest plays, sideline moments, (and) teams.”

The partnership begins with March Madness, the NCAA’s College Basketball tournament.

In between video and photos from fans and the Turner Sports’ social media team, Turner will broadcast full-screen, vertical video ads.

“There is nothing more powerful on social than a passionate sports fan expressing their emotions during that pivotal moment of a game,” Seth Ladetsky, senior vice president, Turner Sports Ad Sales, said in a press release. “While providing fans the tools to enhance their shared experiences, we are also creating an opportunity for advertisers to showcase their brand in an organic environment rich with engagement and interaction.”

Ben Schwerin, director of partnerships at Snapchat, said in the same release: “By partnering with Turner Sports, we’re able to bring Snapchatters closer to the action and behind-the-scenes of the biggest plays, sideline moments, teams, and more starting with March Madness.”

