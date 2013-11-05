Snapchat Could Actually Help You Get A Job (But Not Just Any Job)

A lot of people may scoff at the idea of

using Snapchat in a work environment, let alone using the app to help you get a job.

But social media and word-of-mouth marketing firm Likeable recently started accepting Snapchats from job applicants.

That’s because the agency’s bread and butter is social, Likeable Media Director of Talent Brian Murray tells Business Insider.

For a little while now, Likeable has allowed applicants to follow up via Twitter. It started accepting follow-ups via Snapchat earlier this month.

“In hiring people, we want people who can get a message across no matter what the platform is,” Murray says.

To be clear, Likeable does not accept resumes via Snapchat. It’s simply a way of following up because, Murray says, “no one is definable by one page.”

After someone applies for Likeable, they’ll receive an automated email that says something to the effect of, “If you really want to grab our attention, Snapchat us! Show us why you belong here. (Be warned, I’m an evil screenshotter).”

Phillip Pirkovic, a community manager at SocialCrunch, recently applied for a community manager position at Likeable.

Pirkovic received the standard email confirmation and followed up via Snapchat. Murray, being the evil screenshotter he is, shared this photo with Business Insider:

So did he get the job? Well, he got the interview.

“I don’t have an immediate need for a community manager,” Murray says. “But he’s on my short list.”

Likeable hasn’t yet hired any of the roughly 30 people who have followed up via Snapchat. But Murray says he’s interviewed about a third of them, and a few of them are progressing in the application process.

“Because of the space we’re in [social media marketing],” Murray says, “Snapchat can be a great way to show your creativity and do something that’s a little bit different.”

